Tigers claim historic ODI win over New Zealand

After losing 18 straight ODIs against New Zealand in New Zealand, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh side finally defeated the hosts in their backyard in the 50-over format in the third ODI of the three-match series at the McLean Park in Napier.

In their previous tour of New Zealand, Bangladesh got their first Test win over the opposition. Earlier this month, New Zealand were beaten by Bangladesh in a Test again, for the first time in Bangladesh. And in a space of just over three weeks, they notched up their first overseas win over the Black Caps in a bilateral series.

Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib broke the back of New Zealand batting and Soumya Sarkar added the finishing touch as the hosts were bundled out for a paltry 98 in 31.4 overs.

It was New Zealand's lowest ODI total against Bangladesh and the third-lowest total against the Asian side by any team in this format.

98 by New Zealand was the lowest (all-out) total against the Tigers outside Bangladesh in the 50-over format.

On a surprisingly helpful deck, Shanto made the right decision at the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Tanzim, who was wayward in the previous match, made a sensational start with the ball, knocking over the in-form duo of Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls in his first spell.

Will Young and Tom Latham, heroes of the first ODI, added 36 off 55 balls for the third wicket in an attempt to rebuild after the early wobble. But Shanto brought back Shoriful who sent back the New Zealand captain Latham (21 off 34) in the 17th over.

Latham's dismissal triggered a sensational collapse. Shoriful and Tanzim, the duo that shared the new ball in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup as well, combined to limit the home team to 70 for six.

Soumya, who won the Player of the Match award in the second match, bowled an effective mid-innings spell with three wickets and Mustafizur Rahman got the final New Zealand wicket.

In reply, Shanto snapped up his first half-century of the tour as Bangladesh raced to the target of 99 losing only one wicket. Soumya had a bit of a problem in his right eye and was retired hurt on four. But New Zealand simply did not have enough on the board.

Anamul Haque, who was impressive in the first ODI on his comeback, hit seven boundaries in his 33-ball-37. He added 69 off 50 deliveries for the second wicket before Will O'Rourke got the solitary wicket.

Shanto remained unbeaten on 51 off 42 with the help of eight boundaries.

The two sides will meet again for the first T20I of the three-match series at the same ground on Wednesday.