Third former Essex player alleges he suffered racist abuse

Sports

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 12:25 pm

Related News

Third former Essex player alleges he suffered racist abuse

Jahid Ahmed, who bowled for Essex from 2005-2009, told The Cricketer he was bullied by a senior coach and that his accent was mocked by players and some members of the coaching staff.

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 12:25 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Another former player of English county Essex has said he suffered racist abuse at the club following allegations made by Zoheb Sharif and Maurice Chambers in the last week.

Jahid Ahmed, who bowled for Essex from 2005-2009, told The Cricketer he was bullied by a senior coach and that his accent was mocked by players and some members of the coaching staff.

Jahid's revelations follow similar claims by Chambers and Sharif. Chambers, who played for Essex between 2005 and 2013, said he was so upset by the racist bullying he faced at the county that he would go home and cry after matches. read more

"It was a white man's world where brown people were outsiders," Jahid, 35, said. "I wanted to change my voice. I tried to deepen it. I really wanted to fit in.

"I felt like an outsider all the time I was at (Essex's ground) Chelmsford. I was always fearing what they would come up with and it made it incredibly hard to concentrate on my cricket."

Essex, who had already opened an investigation after Chambers' initial claims, said they have established a reporting channel for anyone who experienced abuse at the club.

"The allegations make difficult reading and they will be treated and investigated with the utmost seriousness," chief executive John Stephenson said.

"I have reached out to him (Jahid) to offer him our full support, and I hope he feels encouraged and comfortable enough to be a part of our imminent investigation.

"It is clear as a sport there is a lot of work to be done, but we are moving in the right direction.

"The next period is going to be extremely difficult, especially for those sharing their experiences, but together, we will come out the other side better for it."

The issue of racism in English cricket was blown wide open by claims of racism faced by another former county player, Azeem Rafiq, while playing for Yorkshire, which led to an exodus of sponsors and several top executives resigning.

Cricket

Essex / County cricket / racism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’