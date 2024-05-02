Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker dies aged 20

Worcestershire left-arm spinner Josh Baker passed away on Thursday at the age of 20.

He was one of England's reserve players for the 2022 Under-19 World Cup.

He made his first-team debut in 2021 and even was in action the previous day for the team's second XI where he picked up three wickets.

"Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old," a statement from the club read.

"Josh turned professional with the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad.

"More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met.

"His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team.

"During this profoundly difficult time, the Club is dedicated to supporting Josh's family, friends, and colleagues.

"We are united in our grief and committed to honouring his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was."

"Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time.

"The Club, along with Josh's family, requests the respect of privacy as we mourn this immense loss. No further comments will be provided during this sensitive period."