Tendulkar praises Green for putting his 'ego' aside in match-winning knock

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 April, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 05:56 pm

Green took 40 deliveries for his 64 as he took his own time to settle into the crease; and that's what caught the attention of India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who lauded the Aussie youngster for putting his “ego” aside. 

Photo: BCCI
The Mumbai Indians registered a 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their fifth game of the 2023 Indian Premier League season on Tuesday night. It was MI's third win in a row, as the side climbed to sixth spot in the table with as many points to its name. 

While Arjun Tendulkar made headlines in the game with his maiden IPL wicket in the final over of the match, it was Cameron Green who laid the foundation of the side's win with an important 64-run knock.

Green took 40 deliveries for his 64 as he took his own time to settle into the crease; and that's what caught the attention of India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who lauded the Aussie youngster for putting his "ego" aside. 

Green had a quiet start to the season and on Tuesday, Green was left stranded at non-striker's end when Ishan Kishan (38) and Suryakumar Yadav (7) were dismissed in quick succession.

Green, then, bid time at the crease as Tilak Varma played his naturally attacking game; the MI eventually reached a strong score of 192/5 in 20 overs. Tendulkar said that Green could've tried to smash big hits in the middle but kept his calm, and put the team's interest over his own.

"Today, I learnt something. And I think all of us picked the same message from Cameron Green. He can hit the ball as long as anyone in the team. But the initial phase was a tough phase for him, and he did not let his ego come in the way. Ego is something that will always encourage you to do the wrong things. He chose the right path in the interest of our team. He could've easily tried to play some stupid shot. Had he been dismissed, we may not have got to 192. So I want a big, big round of applause for him," Tendulkar said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians.

MI will return to action on 22 April when the side takes on Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

