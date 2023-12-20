Soumya breaks Tendulkar's 14-year-old record in Nelson masterclass

AHM Nayeem
20 December, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 08:49 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Soumya Sarkar played one of the greatest ODI knocks of all-time for a Bangladesh batter when he almost singlehandedly powered them to 291 against New Zealand at the Saxton Oval in Nelson. Soumya's 169 off 151 deliveries was his highest score across formats in international cricket and it came just a couple of days after a forgettable outing against the same opposition at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin. 

Soumya smashed 22 fours and two sixes in that masterful knock and his 24 boundaries are the joint-most by a Bangladesh batter (with Litton Das - 16 fours and eight sixes against Zimbabwe in 2020) in an ODI innings. No Bangladesh batter apart from Soumya could hit more than 20 fours in an innings. 

This innings helped Bangladesh notch up 291, Bangladesh's highest total against New Zealand in New Zealand, beating 288-7 that they made in Hamilton in the 2015 World Cup.

Mahmudullah made 128* in that game which, before today, was the highest individual score for a Bangladesh batter in New Zealand and Soumya made that record of his own. Not only that, his 169 was the highest individual innings by an Asian batter in New Zealand in ODIs. The previous best score was 163* made by batting icon Sachin Tendulkar in 2009 at Lancaster Park.

Soumya was on course to beat Litton's record to become Bangladesh's highest individual ODI scorer (176) but fell just short. Nonetheless, it was the highest score by a Bangladesh batter in ODIs away from home.

 

Soumya sarkar / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Sachin Tendulkar / New Zealand Cricket Team

