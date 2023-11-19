‘You make us proud’: Tendulkar gifts Kohli signed jersey ahead of final

In a touching gesture that highlighted the friendship and respect between the two cricket greats, Tendulkar gave Kohli a signed shirt.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Ahead of the eagerly awaited 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final between Australia and India, cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar gave Indian run machine Virat Kohli a unique gift.

In a touching gesture that highlighted the friendship and respect between the two cricket greats, Tendulkar gave Kohli a signed shirt. 

Photos of Kohli holding the jersey and chatting with the maestro were released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Expressing their admiration for Kohli, ICC wrote on social media, "You make us proud!"

Kohli recently went past Tendulkar to become the batter with most ODI hundreds. Both of the batting greats played together in the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai where India won their second World Cup. 

Kohli is currently batting after India were put into bat by Australia in the final. The former India captain already has 700+ runs in the tournament, the only batter to score as many runs in the history of the World Cup. 

