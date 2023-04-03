Taskin ruled out of the only Test against Ireland

Bangladesh pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed has been in a great run of form for Bangladesh. He picked up 13 wickets in total in the recently concluded white ball series against Ireland. The pacer was rearing to play the only Test against Ireland but he received a sad news on his birthday just the day before the match.

The 28-year-old, who has been playing continuous cricket for the past few months, is set to miss the only Test starting from Tuesday due to a side strain. Taskin himself confirmed the news to The Business Standard (TBS).

He picked up the injury during the T20I series against Ireland.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasn't announced any replacement for Taskin yet.

More to follow....