Taskin delivers despite injury as Tigers given target of 274 to win

Taskin Ahmed was undoubtedly the best bowler of the ODI series between Bangladesh and South Africa and his five-wicket haul in the third ODI headlined Bangladesh's first-ever series victory in South Africa. He was approached by Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as a replacement for Mark Wood but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) turned down the offer for the Test series against South Africa.

In the first innings of the first Test, Taskin went wicketless despite bowling with a lot of heart but his bowling partners did their job well. Strangely, Taskin was introduced into the attack as the sixth bowler in South Africa's second innings towards the end of the morning session. It was revealed that Taskin felt a bit of pain in his right shoulder after bowling a delivery to Keegan Petersen during the first innings and Mark Nicholas on air said that the pacer didn't look comfortable while bowling in the morning during warm-up.

Taskin was bowling at early 130s initially but his pace increased in the second session. He was hitting the late 130s and early 140s consistently in the afternoon session and got rid of the well-set Dean Elgar and Keshav Maharaj. It was shown on camera that his shoulder was taped when he was in the dressing room. Taskin took two for 24 in 11 overs.

Bangladesh took the remaining five wickets in the afternoon session quickly and South Africa were all-out for 204, setting a target of 274 runs for Bangladesh. Ebadot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets each.