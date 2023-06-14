Taskin and Joy back for Bangladesh as Afghanistan choose to bowl after winning toss in Mirpur Test
Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed returns after a spell on the sidelines with injury and opening batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy comes in place of Tamim Iqbal who is troubled by lower back problems.
Afghanistan won the toss in the one-off Test match against Bangladesh and chose to bowl first in Mirpur.
There has been a lot of talk surrounding the usually spinner-friendly Mirpur pitch which has grass on it, perhaps to make it more seamer-friendly and to tackle against the Afghanistan spinners.
For Bangladesh, stand-in captain Litton Das announced that two changes had been made to the starting XI of the team from the last Test.
Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Zakir Hasan, 2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (capt & wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Ebadot Hossain
Afghanistan Playing XI: 1 Ibrahim Zadran, 2 Abdul Malik, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Nasir Jamal, 6 Karim Janat, 7 Afsar Zazai (wk), 8 Hamza Hotak, 9 Zahir Khan, 10 Nijatullah Masood, 11 Yamin Ahmadzai