Taskin and Joy back for Bangladesh as Afghanistan choose to bowl after winning toss in Mirpur Test

Afghanistan won the toss in the one-off Test match against Bangladesh and chose to bowl first in Mirpur.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the usually spinner-friendly Mirpur pitch which has grass on it, perhaps to make it more seamer-friendly and to tackle against the Afghanistan spinners.

For Bangladesh, stand-in captain Litton Das announced that two changes had been made to the starting XI of the team from the last Test.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed returns after a spell on the sidelines with injury and opening batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy comes in place of Tamim Iqbal who is troubled by lower back problems.

Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Zakir Hasan, 2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (capt & wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Ebadot Hossain

Afghanistan Playing XI: 1 Ibrahim Zadran, 2 Abdul Malik, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Nasir Jamal, 6 Karim Janat, 7 Afsar Zazai (wk), 8 Hamza Hotak, 9 Zahir Khan, 10 Nijatullah Masood, 11 Yamin Ahmadzai