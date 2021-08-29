Tamim likely to open for Bangladesh in T20I World Cup: Akram

The recently concluded five-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Australia was the slowest T20I series ever in terms of runs per over. The pitches were extremely slow and runs were extremely hard to come by. Akram Khan, chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said that the pitches are naturally like this in Mirpur and added that they will try to prepare pitches which Bangladesh will be comfortable playing on in the upcoming New Zealand series.

"We also want sporting pitches. But there is nothing to do. The pitches are like this in Mirpur naturally and we won't get pitches like those of February-March now. But we will try to prepare pitches that will be conducive to Bangladesh's playing style," said the former Bangladesh captain.

For the past few days or so, there has been talk of arranging a pre-tournament camp in Oman ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Akram Khan said that whether it will happen or not depends completely on the players. "The cricketers are very tired. They have had a lot of cricket over the last few months. They'll probably love to have a break. It now depends on them and the team management."

The second phase of IPL will begin next month and the board is likely to let Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman play in the tournament. Khan said, "Shakib and Mustafiz have already applied to the board for NOC (No Objection Certificate). We will decide on it on September 1. I think it's a great opportunity for them ahead of the World Cup. The board is also positive."

Akram Khan mentioned that Tamim Iqbal, who has been away from competitive cricket due to a knee injury, is likely to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup. "The selection committee will submit their squad and the board president will approve. The physio and the doctors are looking after the players who have injury concerns. And Tamim is a proven performer. So if he becomes fit, it will be all but beneficial for us," Akram Khan stated.