Taijul nominated for ICC’s December Player of the Month award

Sports

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 05:34 pm

Related News

Taijul nominated for ICC’s December Player of the Month award

He took his team to a historic win at home against New Zealand, clinched the Player of the Match award in the first game and was named Player of the Series for picking the most wickets (15).

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 05:34 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh off-spinner Taijul Islam has been nominated along with New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Australia's Pat Cummins for ICC's Player of the Month award for December 2023, the ICC's official website revealed on Monday. 

New Zealand arrived in Bangladesh with an untarnished record in Tests in the country. Taijul was soon to change that with his left-arm spin.

The first Test of the two-match series witnessed both sides pulling the tug with equal strength. Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 86 was matched by Kane Williamson's hundred while Taijul's 4/109 cancelled Glenn Phillips' four-for in the first innings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Najmul Hossain Shanto's century helped Bangladesh set a total of 338 for New Zealand to chase in the final innings. Taijul ultimately proved to be the difference maker between the two teams as he grabbed a scintillating 6/75 to help Bangladesh close a win by 150 runs.

Taijul's brilliance against New Zealand continued in the second Test as he plucked five more wickets albeit in a losing cause.

The series ended with milestones aplenty for Taijul. He took his team to a historic win at home against New Zealand, clinched the Player of the Match award in the first game and was named Player of the Series for picking the most wickets (15).

 

Top News / Cricket

Taijul Islam / ICC Player of the Month Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

6h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

10h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

1h | Videos
Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

2h | Videos
Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

4h | Videos
Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

6h | Videos