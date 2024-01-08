Taijul nominated for ICC’s December Player of the Month award

Bangladesh off-spinner Taijul Islam has been nominated along with New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Australia's Pat Cummins for ICC's Player of the Month award for December 2023, the ICC's official website revealed on Monday.

New Zealand arrived in Bangladesh with an untarnished record in Tests in the country. Taijul was soon to change that with his left-arm spin.

The first Test of the two-match series witnessed both sides pulling the tug with equal strength. Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 86 was matched by Kane Williamson's hundred while Taijul's 4/109 cancelled Glenn Phillips' four-for in the first innings.

Najmul Hossain Shanto's century helped Bangladesh set a total of 338 for New Zealand to chase in the final innings. Taijul ultimately proved to be the difference maker between the two teams as he grabbed a scintillating 6/75 to help Bangladesh close a win by 150 runs.

Taijul's brilliance against New Zealand continued in the second Test as he plucked five more wickets albeit in a losing cause.

The series ended with milestones aplenty for Taijul. He took his team to a historic win at home against New Zealand, clinched the Player of the Match award in the first game and was named Player of the Series for picking the most wickets (15).