TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:46 pm

After the second day’s play, Bangladesh’s spin-bowling coach Rangana Herath came to the post-day press conference and heaped praise on the spinners and Taijul in particular.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh's spinners, especially Taijul Islam, helped them fight back against New Zealand on day two of the first Test at Sylhet.

The visitors are eight wickets down and still trail Bangladesh by 44 runs in the first innings.

After the second day's play, Bangladesh's spin-bowling coach Rangana Herath came to the post-day press conference and heaped praise on the spinners and Taijul in particular.

"I think the spinners bowled well. We could have created some more pressure. We took eight wickets in the end, so it was a good day for us," Herath told the media on Wednesday. 

"Taijul is always helping the attack. He is our leading spinner. He created a lot of pressure (on New Zealand). He created a lot of angles. He has great experience, knowledge and understanding. I am so happy that he took four wickets today," he said.

With Shakib Al Hasan missing the Test due to a finger injury, Taijul took the role of the lead bowler and once again delivered.

"Taijul plays a big role for us regardless of whether Shakib is playing or not. He plays both attacking and defensive roles. He is always relying on his line and length." 

Another spinner who did well for the Tigers was Nayeem Hasan, though he was a bit luckless as he had Kane Williamson dropped twice off his bowling when he was on 64 and 70 as the former New Zealand Test captain went on to score his 29th Test ton.

"Nayeem is playing a few years actually. So it was very important that he bowled well today. He created some good pressure as well. I noticed that he got confidence by bowling good line and length. He is a good prospect for Bangladesh," Herath expressed.

"If you drop some chances, it will be a costly one. You saw the Kane Williamson ones. He gave opportunities on 63 and 70. He got a hundred. He got the innings going. We need to get those chances as much as we can."

Herath's time with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in his role is coming to an end soon and he revealed that he is in talks to continue working with Bangladesh cricket in the future. 

"I am in discussions with the BCB about the way forward. It can be the same role but not in December or January. From mid-February," he concluded.

 

