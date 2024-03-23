Taijul fighting lone battle after Kumara triple strike pegs Bangladesh back

Taijul fighting lone battle after Kumara triple strike pegs Bangladesh back

Taijul survived 71 balls for his 41* before lunch was taken on day two. It is already his highest score in Tests.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lahiru Kumara struck thrice in the morning session on day two to keep Sri Lanka in the box seat of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Kumara accounted for the wickets of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (12) and Shahadat Hossain (18) in his first spell to leave Bangladesh in tatters at 83-5. 

Taijul Islam was on 0* when Bangladesh went into stumps on day one at 32-3. After Shahadat's dismissal, Litton joined him for a partnership of 41 off 76. 

Litton hit a couple of boundaries off Vishwa Fernando and started to look comfortable. But Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva brought back Kumara and the move paid dividends straightaway. 

He got the back to tail in and sneak through the gap between the bat and pad of Litton (25). 

Taijul survived 71 balls for his 41* before lunch was taken on day two. It is already his highest score in Tests.



