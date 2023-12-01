Test hero Taijul disappointed to miss out on Bangladesh white-ball squad for NZ tour

In-form Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam expressed his disappointment after he was left out of their squads for the New Zealand white-ball tour. Uncapped spinner Rakibul Hasan was preferred ahead of him in ODIs while Tanvir Islam made the T20I squad.

Taijul has 30 ODI wickets in 18 matches and the economy rate has also been on the lower side - 4.37. He was in a two-way race with Nasum Ahmed for a spot in Bangladesh's World Cup squad but eventually the latter made it.

After firing Bangladesh close to a historic Test win with a superb four-for in the second innings against New Zealand, Taijul said, "Anyone would feel disappointed. I am disappointed too. You might have seen the squad [for the New Zealand tour]. I don't want to talk about that."

Taijul praised the team environment, saying everyone in the team understands their teammates.

"I cannot really tell you about the team environment during the World Cup because I was not there. Since I have joined the team, we have tried to stay united. Everyone here knows and understands everyone. [The environment] is not bad Alhamdulillah," he said.