Taijul Islam does what the other Bangladesh batters failed to do against Sri Lanka

Kamindu Mendis is the top run scorer in the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series. Bangladesh's batsmen have been placed from number three, starting with Mominul Haque. As per the list of Bangladeshi batters, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Zakir Hasan followed. The one whose name is number four should be at the back of this list. If the batters do their job well, at least it should, and that's good for the team.

Taijul Islam is the fourth-best run scorer in Bangladesh. However, he found his place in the team as a bowler, he played as a specialist spinner. But in the series of extreme batting failures against the Lankans, Taijul had to play a major role in batting as well as bowling. This left-arm spinner has scored more runs than several expert batsmen of Bangladesh.

Taijul was made a night watchman when the danger increased in the late afternoon. The experienced spinner takes to the wicket and builds resistance. He has shown the work in a few consecutive innings. In the first innings of the Sylhet Test, Taijul became a full-fledged batsman, scoring 47 runs from 80 balls. Ball and Run; Both were Bangladesh's highest innings. He scored 6 runs in 15 balls in the next innings.

The same Taijul was seen in the Chittagong Test as well. The left-hander, who dropped to number three as the night watchman in the first innings, took 61 balls, which is the third-highest in Bangladesh's innings. His 22 runs are also the third-best in the innings. He did not have to be the night watchman in the second innings. He dropped to number 9 and scored 14 runs off 28 balls. In total, Taijul played 184 balls in two Tests. Which is the fourth highest among Bangladeshi batsmen.

Taijul scored 89 runs in four innings. Which is more than opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Kumar Das and Shahadat Hossain Dipoor. Taijul's ball handling and runs could have increased. But in the second innings of the Chittagong Test, he played a bad shot like the rest and stopped. However, he has proved in both Tests that he can take the wicket if he wants to. All that is required is the mindset of playing Tests.

Mominul, who is above Taijul due to his contribution with the bat, scored 175 runs in four innings, and played 295 balls. Mirage scored 132 runs in an even innings playing 225 balls. Zakir scored 101 runs, and played 173 balls. Taijul's 89 runs, fewer runs than Zakir but played the ball more. Taijul played 184 balls in 46 Test matches for the national team.

Joy, who was responsible for opening the innings, scored 57 runs in four innings and played 124 balls. Shanto, who is a shadow of himself, scored 32 runs off 81 balls. Litton, who is considered to be one of the most reliable batting department, but has always disappointed, scored 67 runs and played 119 balls. Shahadat, the future of Bangladesh in the middle order, scored 41 in four innings and played 99 balls.

"If you play with focus and patience, it is possible to take wickets, and runs will come. Sri Lanka's batting and bowler Taijul's effort is the biggest proof of that. Apart from this, it was relatively easy to bat in the second innings", said Muminul at the press conference after the fourth day's play. The number of balls played by the Bangladeshi batsmen bears witness to that. Apart from Khaled Ahmed, all the other 10 players of Bangladesh have played more than 20 balls. That is, most of the batsmen were set on wickets and dismissed. Taijul tried, set and managed the disaster where the other batters failed.