17 October, 2021, 09:00 pm
Shakib becomes the highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is now the leading wicket-taker in T20Is. With the wicket of Michael Leask tonight against Scotland, Shakib has bettered Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga's tally of 1067wickets. 

Recently, the 34-year-old became the first-ever cricketer to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. 

Shakib Al Hasan has also completed 600 wickets in international cricket. He is now the only player to score 12000 runs and pick up 600 wickets in international cricket

Shakib now needs eight more wickets to become the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of World Cups. He is the most prolific bowler and batter for Bangladesh in the tournament. Shakib is one of only two cricketers who have 500 runs and 30 wickets in T20 World Cups.

