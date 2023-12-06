Suicidal Bangladesh bundled out for 172 in first innings

Sports

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 03:24 pm

The highlight of the innings was Mushfiqur Rahim's unusual 'obstructing the field' dismissal - the first-ever for a Bangladesh batter - but the others were no different either.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh batters were suicidal throughout the first innings and they were eventually bundled out for 172 at Mirpur on Wednesday. It was rather a poor performance from the hosts after opting to bat first on a tricky Mirpur pitch. 

The highlight of the innings was Mushfiqur Rahim's unusual 'obstructing the field' dismissal - the first-ever for a Bangladesh batter - but the others were no different either.

After a decent start on a tricky pitch, Zakir Hasan threw his wicket away dancing down the wicket, getting caught at mid on. 

The hosts lost two wickets within five deliveries and it kind of set the tone up for the rest of the session. Joy was caught at short leg in the 12th over as it brought two new batters at the crease. 

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque both departed in back-to-back overs, again, to put the hosts in more trouble as they were four down for 47 in the 15th over. 

Mushfiq and Shahadat Hossain Dipu saw off the rest of the session's play without any further loss to take Bangladesh 80/4 at lunch. 

In the second session, Mushfiq's brain fade moment gave New Zealand a massive breakthrough through a bonus wicket. Mushfiqur and Shahadat were going strong and amidst a solid partnership until the former was dismissed for obstructing the field.

Following Mushfiq's dismissal, Shahadat didn't last long either as he was strangled down the leg-side by Glenn Phillips. Nurul Hasan tried to be positive, but in his quest to do so, he played a poor shot and was caught at mid-on.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz looked good in his short stay, but even he was dismissed at the stroke of tea by Mitchell Santner.

The hosts lost the last two wickets soon after the Tea break and it was all over for the hosts.

New Zealand dominated the first two sessions. They bagged four wickets in the morning session, and managed to take four more after the lunch break. Spinners Phillips and Santner picked up three wickets each while Ajaz Patel bagged a brace.

