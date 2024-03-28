Stoinis, Agar lose Australia contracts

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis and spin bowler Ashton Agar have been dropped from Australia's contracts list for the 2024/25 season after falling out of favour with selectors.

Stoinis lost his spot in Australia's ODI team to Marnus Labuschagne during the World Cup in India and has not been seen in the team since, while left-arm spinner Agar has played only one international match in the past year.

The Western Australian duo were jettisoned from the 23-man central contracts list released on Thursday along with Test opener Marcus Harris, paceman Michael Neser and the retiring David Warner.

The annual contracts list offers a snapshot of the pecking order in Australian cricket before the start of a new season, though players can be promoted into it based on performance during the season.

Queensland quick Xavier Bartlett is the sole new face on the list, rewarded after his impressive debut ODI series against West Indies and T20I debut against the Caribbean side in February.

Tasmania fast bowler Nathan Ellis, Western Australia all-rounder Aaron Hardie and white-ball batter Matt Short were retained after earning promotion during the last season.

"Matt, Aaron and Xavier have been extremely impressive in the early stages of their international careers," said selectors chief George Bailey in a statement.

"The panel believes they have strong futures and are deserved of their contracts as they work towards striving to become regulars in the Australian setup."

Australia, the ODI and Test world champions, will bid for a second T20 World Cup title in the United States and Caribbean at the tournament starting in June.

