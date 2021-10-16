Steyn fumes as CSA congratulates Ngidi on winning IPL title but leaves out du Plessis and Tahir

Dale Steyn was not impressed with Cricket South Africa, whose Instagram account congratulated Lungi Ngidi for winning the IPL 2021 title with Chennai Super Kings, but had no mention of star batsman Faf du Plessis and veteran bowler Imran Tahir. CSA put out a post, captioning: "Congratulations @lungingidi on claiming the 2021 IPL title with Chennai Super Kings."

The post did not go down well with first du Plessis, and later Steyn. du Plessis, who emerged as the second-highest run-scorer of the season, scoring with 633 runs for CSK, replied saying: "Really???"

Steyn then took over and slammed the social media handle of CSA. "Who's running this account? Last I checked Faf isn't even retired, Imran isn't retired, both these guys have given years of service to CSA and they were not worth a mention? Disgusting," replied the former SA quick.

Steyn then took to Twitter to give CSK a dressing-down. "CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram. Whoever's running those accounts needs a talking too," tweeted Steyn.

CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram.

Whoever's running those accounts needs a talking too. October 16, 2021

"CSA now blocked the comments section. Here's some advice. Do the right thing. Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule," he added.

CSA now blocked the comments section.



Here's some advice.

Do the right thing.

Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule. October 16, 2021

Batsman David Wiese chipped in as well, tweeting: "Absolutely shocking what's going on with the @OfficialCSA media account at the moment. Surely @faf1307 and @ImranTahirSA deserve a bit more respect!!"

Things between du Plessis and Cricket South Africa have been a little frosty of late after the board decided not to include the batsman and Tahir for the T20 World Cup squad with both players remaining available for the ICC event.

Du Plessis, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year in February, missed out of a central contract by CSA and it is reportedly believed that him missing out of the T20 WC bus is related to it.