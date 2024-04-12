Du Plessis on Bengaluru's bowling: 'Don't have weapons, it comes down to batting'

RCB captain Faf du Plessis wasn't too pleased with the side's bowling effort against MI, as it conceded a seven-wicket loss on Thursday.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis didn't shy away from a rather straightforward assessment of his team's recent struggles, acknowledging a deficiency in bowling firepower after RCB's loss to Mumbai Indians on Thursday. This was RCB's fifth defeat in six matches in the IPL 2024, and du Plessis highlighted key areas of concern, particularly the team's inability to create early breakthroughs in the powerplay overs.

"I feel like from a batting perspective, we have to push for that 200. We don't have as many weapons in our bowling. So it comes down to the batting," du Plessis remarked, emphasizing the need for substantial runs to counterbalance bowling limitations.

All of RCB's bowlers in the game against MI conceded at over 10 runs/over, as MI chased down a competitive 197-run target with 27 balls to spare while losing only three wickets.

Du Plessis also expressed disappointment with the batting effort from his side, noting that RCB fell short of a competitive total due to challenging conditions in the second innings.

"We needed 215-220. 190 wasn't enough. It is a big thing at some venues. When the dew settles in, it was very tough," du Plessis commented, highlighting the significant role of environmental factors in match outcomes.

Jasprit Bumrah ran through the RCB batting order, picking five wickets, including the all-important Virat Kohli; he eventually registered figures of 5/21 in the game.

Commenting on Bumrah's remarkable performance for MI, du Plessis acknowledged the bowler's match-winning capabilities and diverse skill set, drawing parallels with the legendary Lasith Malinga.

"He has been the difference in the two innings. You want to put him under pressure, but the variety does everyone in. He has got a really good bouncer, slower ball," du Plessis remarked, recognizing Bumrah's ability to excel in pressure situations.

Meanwhile, MI's winning captain, Hardik Pandya, showered praise on Jasprit Bumrah for his consistent excellence and pivotal role in the team's success.

"I am lucky to have Bumrah in my side. He does this over and over again and every time I ask him and he gets the wickets," Pandya exclaimed, highlighting Bumrah's commitment and experience.

