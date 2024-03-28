IPL 2024 Live Streaming on Toffee

28 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 03:22 pm

IPL 2024 Live Streaming on Toffee

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Toffee, the country's largest digital entertainment platform, is currently Live Streaming the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

The live streaming will continue until 26 May 2024. 

Toffee has emerged as a favoured sports streaming platform, having previously aired live coverage of major events such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Asia Cup 2023, and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, delighting football and cricket fans alike with their favourite games. 

Sports enthusiasts in Bangladesh can now catch IPL LIVE on the Toffee App, available on both Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as on Android and Samsung TV. 

bKash, Credit, and Debit card users can indulge in premium match content with packages starting at Tk 20 for 1 day, Tk 50 for 7 days, Tk 99 for 30 days and full series package for Tk 179.

Banglalink users can choose from packages starting at Tk 20 for 1 Day + 1GB Toffee Data, Tk 46 for 7 days + 2GB Toffee Data, or Tk 96 for 30 Days + 2GB Toffee Data along with access to all Toffee premium content including IPL.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Marketing Deputy Director at Toffee, Banglalink, said, "As the country's largest digital entertainment platform, we strive to deliver the ultimate viewing experience for Toffee viewers during the most anticipated events. We are excited to bring this year's IPL matches to our customers with ultimate convenience and optimum streaming wherever and whenever they want. We aim to maintain our streak as the country's premier digital platform for all things LIVE and entertainment by providing customers with the best LIVE sports streaming experiences."

The Toffee App is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iOS users.  Samsung TV users can download the toffee app from the Tizen App Store. 

For the latest updates and further information, please visit Toffee's official website: https://toffeelive.com/home

