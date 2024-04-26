Du Plessis to sleep better after Bengaluru end losing streak

Sports

Reuters
26 April, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 12:11 pm

Related News

Du Plessis to sleep better after Bengaluru end losing streak

The 35-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad was just Bengaluru's second win in nine matches and they remain rooted to the bottom of the 10-team league.

Reuters
26 April, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 12:11 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The playoffs remain a distant dream for struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru but captain Faf du Plessis said he will sleep better after his team snapped their six-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

The 35-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad was just Bengaluru's second win in nine matches and they remain rooted to the bottom of the 10-team league.

Despite their struggles, they still have a shot at a top-four finish that would give them the chance to win their first IPL title, and du Plessis said getting their second win would give them a boost.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We've been close for a while but you need to win matches to get confidence back in the group," he said at the presentation ceremony.

"It's a massive relief. No matter where we are, when you're not winning it does affect you, it does affect you mentally, it does affect your confidence. I will sleep a bit easier tonight."

With only Virat Kohli delivering consistently with the bat and a bowling unit which has looked pedestrian at times this season, Bengaluru needed a much improved performance if they were to win at third-placed Hyderabad.

And they got it, with Rajat Patidar smashing his second successive fifty of the tournament and Cameron Green following his unbeaten 37 with two wickets and a crucial catch that sent back the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen.

"You can't speak confidence into the group, you can't fake confidence into the group. The only thing that gives confidence is performance," former South Africa skipper du Plessis said.

"We have got more guys scoring runs now. For the first half of the tournament only it was only Virat contributing.

"Rajat playing two really good innings back-to-back, Greeny (Green) getting runs, it's massive for him just to get that load off his shoulders.

"It's important as a batting line-up to contribute together because we have seen the scores are so big, it's never going to be just one guy scoring the runs." 

Cricket

Faf du Plessis / Royal Challengers Bangalore / IPL 2024 / Sunrisers Hyderabad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

3h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

3h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

21h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

23h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

16h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

15h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

17h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

17h | Videos