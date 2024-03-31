‘Where have you been hiding!’: Steyn in awe as Mayank Yadav unleashes 150 kph thunderbolts

31 March, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 01:47 pm

As it turns out, Mayank Yadav is a huge fan of South Africa legend Dale Steyn.

Cricket fraternity watched in awe as Mayank Yadav unleashed thunderbolts after thunderbolts on Saturday night in Lucknow as the home team, Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings to claim their maiden win in IPL 2024. Yadav picked three wickets in his stellar middle-over spell to help LSG bounce back, but it was his 155.8 kmph scorcher that caught the attention of world cricket.

South Africa legend Dale Steyn, who previously worked with another India speedster Umran Malik in Sunrisers Hyderabad, was left gobsmacked as Yadav recorded that figure in just his second over in his IPL career, leaving veteran PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan in disarray. It was the fastest ever delivery bowled so far in IPL 2024 and sixth fastest overall in the league's history.

Steyn later took to social media, writing: "155.8 KPH! Mayank Yadav where have you been hiding!"

As it turns out, Yadav himself is a huge fan of the South Africa legend.

Speaking to the media after his match-winning spell at the Ekana Stadium, Mayank, paying a priceless tribute to Steyn, said: "I look up to only one fast bowler, Dale Steyn, he is my idol."

Despite the conversation around Yadav being on his ability to hit the 150-plus kmph mark at will, the 21-year-old admitted that his goal remains to be as economical as possible and help LSG in more winning causes.

"My goal is to be consistent for the team and give away as few runs as possible so that it is helpful. Pace is a plus point for me; I try to use it diligently," he said.

Yadav also opened up on his battle with multiple injury concerns through his career, which included missing the last IPL season and the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy tournament.

"I had a side strain; it was a rib fracture after the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Injuries are a part of a fast bowler's life and they are your friends. I have had 2 to 3 major injuries in the last one and a half years, and it was downfall for me. Last season, I missed the IPL due to injuries. The focus is mostly on recovery and training," Yadav said.

