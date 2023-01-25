South Africa need clean sweep against England to ensure World Cup qualification

Sports

Reuters
25 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 07:28 pm

Related News

South Africa need clean sweep against England to ensure World Cup qualification

South Africa are languishing behind in the World Cup Super League standings and left chasing the last available automatic qualifying berth for the tournament in India later this year - along with Ireland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Reuters
25 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 07:28 pm
South Africa need clean sweep against England to ensure World Cup qualification

South Africa go into a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England this week in a precarious position, needing to secure a whitewash if they are to make sure of automatic qualification for this year's World Cup.

South Africa are languishing behind in the World Cup Super League standings and left chasing the last available automatic qualifying berth for the tournament in India later this year - along with Ireland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

They sit in 11th place in the standings, having forfeited three ODIs against Australia this month in order to make room on the calendar for Cricket South Africa's new Twenty20 league, but can make 100% sure of qualification if they beat England 3-0 and then win their last two qualifying ODIs in March and April at home to the Netherlands, who are bottom of the 13-team table.

Any slip up opens the door for one of the other chasing teams to qualify and could force South Africa, who have been to four semi-finals in eight World Cup appearances, into the ignominy of a having to play in a pre-qualifying tournament in mid-year.

The West Indies are eighth in the standings but have completed their Super League programme. Sri Lanka must win two of three ODIs in New Zealand in March to overtake them while Ireland must win all three of their May series against already-qualified Bangladesh if they are to stand any chance of a top eight finish.

If both Ireland and Sri Lanka do not win all their remaining three games, then South Africa's task is made easier but they still need to win a minimum of three victories to ensure automatic qualification to the World Cup, which will be held in October and November and comprises of 10 teams.

The Super League is main qualification pathway for the tournament with the top seven sides, along with hosts India, gaining direct entry into the tournament. The other two are decided from the play-off tournament in Zimbabwe in mid-year.

South Africa go into the series against England with a new coaching line-up after Mark Boucher quit following November's T20 World Cup

Shukri Conrad, who was named as South Africa's test coach earlier this month, will take charge of the ODI squad against England while new white-ball coach, Rob Walter, finishes his commitments with the Central Stags in New Zealand.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

11h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

10h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

1h | Corporate Talks
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Germany sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Germany sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

31m | TBS World
Private power producers for more fuel oil-based electricity to cut outage

Private power producers for more fuel oil-based electricity to cut outage

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February