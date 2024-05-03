South Africa confirm Sri Lanka, Pakistan to visit in 2024-25

Reuters
03 May, 2024, 09:50 pm
03 May, 2024

South Africa play Tests against Sri Lanka in Durban and Gqeberha before Pakistan arrive for three T20s, three One Day Internationals and two Tests in Pretoria and Cape Town.

South Africa confirm Sri Lanka, Pakistan to visit in 2024-25

South Africa will host Sri Lanka for two Tests and Pakistan for an all-formats tour in the 2024-25 home summer, officials confirmed on Friday, with the women's team to play a first Test on home soil since 2002 when they welcome England.

South Africa play Tests against Sri Lanka in Durban and Gqeberha before Pakistan arrive for three T20s, three One Day Internationals and two Tests in Pretoria and Cape Town.

Unlike earlier this year there will be no clash between any of the Test series and Cricket South Africa's flagship SA20 competition, which is vital to its financial future.

The 2024 edition overlapped with a two-Test series in New Zealand, which meant South Africa controversially sent a much weakened squad for the matches and were well beaten in both.

The England women's side will have an all-formats tour that includes three T20 matches (Nov. 24-30), three ODIs (Dec. 4-11) and a single Test in Bloemfontein (Dec. 15-18).

Sri Lanka tour of South Africa:

First Test: Nov. 27-Dec. 1 (Durban)

Second Test: Dec. 5-9 (Gqeberha)

Pakistan tour of South Africa:

First T20: Dec. 10 (Durban)

Second T20: Dec. 13 (Pretoria)

Third T20: Dec. 14 (Johannesburg)

First ODI: Dec. 17 (Paarl)

Second ODI: Dec. 19 (Cape Town)

Third ODI: Dec. 22 (Johannesburg)

First Test: Dec. 26-30 (Pretoria)

Second Test: Jan. 3-7 (Cape Town)

