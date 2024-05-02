'Cricket reasons' for white-dominated South Africa T20 World Cup squad

Sports

AFP
02 May, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 11:47 am

Related News

'Cricket reasons' for white-dominated South Africa T20 World Cup squad

CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki told the Sport24 website that the composition of the team chosen by Walter was a concern, but added that he and Nkwe agreed that there were "cricket reasons" for the racial balance.

AFP
02 May, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 11:47 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

"My number one imperative is to create a winning Proteas team," said South Africa coach Rob Walter when asked to explain the white-dominated racial make-up of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

"In order to do that I have to pick the best team that has the best chance of doing that."

Coming from most national coaches, that would have been a case of stating the obvious.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In Walter's case, though, it signalled a change of policy on the part of his employer, Cricket South Africa (CSA), and his immediate boss, director of cricket Enoch Nkwe.

CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki told the Sport24 website that the composition of the team chosen by Walter was a concern, but added that he and Nkwe agreed that there were "cricket reasons" for the racial balance.

The 15-man squad for the tournament in the United States and the West Indies from June 1-29 contains nine whites, just one black African –- fast bowler Kagiso Rabada –- and five mixed race or Asian origin players.

Not since 2016, for the T20 World Cup in India, has a South African squad for an International Cricket Council event been so dominated by whites.

A month after the 2016 tournament, then minister of sport Fikile Mbalula said CSA would not be allowed to bid to stage major international events following a report from a government-appointed committee that the pace of transformation in the sport was too slow.

Later that year CSA announced that formal targets for racial representation would be introduced with immediate effect, to be assessed over the course of a season.

A maximum of five whites could be included in a 11-man team and there had to be at least two black Africans.

Moseki said that quotas at domestic level –- which call for at least three black Africans in a starting team –- were aimed at ensuring a larger pool of black players of international standard.

He said targets for the national team remained in place.

"They wouldn't be based on just one tournament, but as Rob explained, it (the T20 World Cup selection) was quite a challenging thing to deal with as we haven't done this in ages."

Walter and Test coach Shukri Conrad were appointed in January last year and given sole authority for selection, although Walter told journalists at the squad announcement, "No squad I pick is selected without discussion with the director of cricket".

Nkwe said CSA was working to meet transformation objectives ahead of the 2027 50-overs Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

"We have different formats where some players may struggle and succeed better than others," said Nkwe. "We find ourselves in the struggling situation in T20 cricket."

Walter said he hoped to see more black players coming through.

"The system needs to really up the ante so that in six months, 12 months or in two years' time, in particular when we reach the 2027 World Cup at home, the demographics and representation in our team starts to look a bit different," he said.

"Outside of the World Cup, we will continue... to grow our base of players to create international opportunities for players to pit their skills at a higher level and make sure we have bought in on delivering a process that is going to change what our team looks like going forward."

Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Women welders succeed in making steel furniture in South Africa

Women welders succeed in making steel furniture in South Africa

19m | Videos
Bangladesh Railway Museum crumbles amid bureaucratic bickering

Bangladesh Railway Museum crumbles amid bureaucratic bickering

24m | Videos
WhatsApp tests offline file sharing

WhatsApp tests offline file sharing

2h | Videos
The world's largest airport terminal is being built in Dubai

The world's largest airport terminal is being built in Dubai

3h | Videos