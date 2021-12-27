Soumya shines in BCL to keep Central Zone aloft

Soumya Sarkar struck his fifth first class century as Walton Central Zone kept them aloft over BCB South Zone on the opening day of the third round of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Thanks to Soumya's 128 not out, Central Zone ended the day one at 293-4. At stumps, Shuvagata Hom was batting on 62 along with him, raising a prospect of burying South Zone under huge score.

Put into bat first, Central Zone made a disastrous start with their inform openers-Mizanur Rahman (7) and Mohammad Mithun (12) being removed cheaply.

Coming to bat at No. 3 position, Soumya resisted the further collapse and got an ably support from Salman Hossain. Together they shared 144-run for the third wicket stand to keep South Zone bowlers at bay.

South Zone however again hit back, taking the wickets of Salman for 70 and Taibur for 2. But Soumya and Shuvagata combined for a 116-run in an unbeaten fifth wickets stand to keep the side's nose ahead. Soumya so far clubbed 10 fours and three sixes in his 247 ball-128 not out.

Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain took two wickets apiece for South Zone.