Siddons very pleased with the facilities and stadium in Sylhet

Sports

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 10:58 pm

Related News

Siddons very pleased with the facilities and stadium in Sylhet

The Australian, who was the head coach of the national team for four years previously feels Sylhet will play a big role in the development of Bangladesh cricket.

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 10:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's batting coach Jamie Siddons has been very pleased with the cricket facilities in Sylhet.

After getting a negative Covid test, the Australian visited Sylhet to see the teams play in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). 

The Australian, who was the head coach of the national team for four years previously feels Sylhet will play a big role in the development of Bangladesh cricket.

"The stadium is nice, and the beautiful surroundings make things even better for cricket. The facilities are also good and I'm quite pleased with what I've seen so far," Siddons told the media on Monday. 

At first, it was announced that Siddons would work mostly with the High Performance (HP) team but later on, BCB announced that Siddons would work more with the national team. 

"I'm not too sure what my role will be," Siddons though, clarified. 

"My main reason for coming to Sylhet is to see the facilities and some of the local players and how they're doing. Get an idea of their abilities. Plus, I've never been to Sylhet before. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Jamie Siddons

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

13h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

13h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

13h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

8h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

8h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

8h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad