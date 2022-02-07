Siddons very pleased with the facilities and stadium in Sylhet

Bangladesh's batting coach Jamie Siddons has been very pleased with the cricket facilities in Sylhet.

After getting a negative Covid test, the Australian visited Sylhet to see the teams play in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The Australian, who was the head coach of the national team for four years previously feels Sylhet will play a big role in the development of Bangladesh cricket.

"The stadium is nice, and the beautiful surroundings make things even better for cricket. The facilities are also good and I'm quite pleased with what I've seen so far," Siddons told the media on Monday.

At first, it was announced that Siddons would work mostly with the High Performance (HP) team but later on, BCB announced that Siddons would work more with the national team.

"I'm not too sure what my role will be," Siddons though, clarified.

"My main reason for coming to Sylhet is to see the facilities and some of the local players and how they're doing. Get an idea of their abilities. Plus, I've never been to Sylhet before.