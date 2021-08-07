Shoriful handed an official reprimand for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Sports

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 06:37 pm

Related News

Shoriful handed an official reprimand for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

The press release also added that one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Shoriful, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 06:37 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh fast bowler Shoriful Islam has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Australia in Dhaka on Friday, an ICC press release confirmed.

"Shoriful was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel," the ICC press release read. 

Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.

The press release also added that one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Shoriful, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of Australia's innings. Shoriful, after dismissing Mitchell Marsh, celebrated excessively in close proximity to the batter, which could have provoked an aggressive response from Marsh.

Shoriful admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Saikat and Gazi Sohel, third umpire Masudur Rahman and fourth official Tanvir Ahmed levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Cricket

Shoriful Islam / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh vs Australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

3h | Videos
TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

3h | Videos
Friendship with Hawk

Friendship with Hawk

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I