Shakib's availability in the second Test depends on himself

Sports

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 09:30 pm

Shakib took a fitness test in Mirpur on Monday. The physio-trainers are satisfied with his fitness.

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Image: BCB
Image: BCB

Shakib Al Hasan has not played in the last two matches of the Super Twelve in the T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury. He did not play in the T20 series and the first Test against Pakistan as he could not recover from the injury. Uncertainty was created about his return in the second Test as well. However, much of that uncertainty is gone. Shakib has become fit to play.

However, playing in the second Test depends a lot on Shakib's decision. A BCB source said that Shakib will play in the second Test against Pakistan if he feels fit. If he doesn't feel fit, the all-rounder will also rest at the Dhaka Test starting from December 4 in Mirpur.

Shakib took a fitness test in Mirpur on Monday. The physio-trainers are satisfied with his fitness. Shakib is scheduled to meet the selectors on Tuesday. The decision on his involvement in the second Test will be taken tomorrow. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will then announce the squad for the second Test.

Bangladesh's head coach Russell Domingo, of course, doesn't know much about Shakib's involvement in the next match. After the fourth day of the Chattogram Test, the South African said, "I still don't know if Shakib will play. He gave fitness test. We will wait for the evaluation of the physio-trainer."

Shakib has started practicing in his academy under the supervision of local coach Mohammad Salahuddin. He batted and bowled there for a few days. He did not have any problem in practice, this experienced cricketer batted and bowled comfortably. Then he gave a fitness test today. All in all, Shakib's chances of playing in Dhaka Test are high.

 

