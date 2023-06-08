Shakib shows up in Bangladesh's camp in bid to return to full fitness from finger injury

Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in the only Test against Afghanistan due to a finger injury. For this reason, this experienced cricketer is not in the camp that started the preparation for the Test.

But during the camp, Shakib also visited. He didn't do anything on the first day, he left the field after talking with the selectors-coaches. After a day's break, Shakib came back to the field on Thursday. The southpaw is starting to prepare for his return to the field as the condition of his finger is improving.

Since Thursday morning, the sky was covered with clouds, it was drizzling. However, this did not stop Shakib from going to the field like the rest of the cricketers in the camp. The star all-rounder came to the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium wearing a white T-shirt and shorts. He ran on the field to regain fitness, before sweating it out in the gym. However, Shakib has not yet opened the bandage on his right index finger.

Shakib injured his finger while taking a catch in the second ODI of the series against Ireland in Chelmsford, England last month. He missed the last match of the series and was ruled out for six weeks with the injury. However, Shakib is expected to be available from the ODI series. That is why he has started preparing to return to the field.

Due to the injury, Shakib visited his family in the United States and returned home on Monday after a long holiday. He came to the field the next day. On Tuesday he left the field after talking to the selector Habibul Bashar and the head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. He did not come to the field on Wednesday, Shakib came to the field on Thursday and did the first gym and then ran for 20-25 minutes with the physio.

Shakib's finger was again X-rayed to understand the condition. BCB chief doctor Debashish Chowdhury said that the report is good. He said, "Another time X-ray was done on Shakib's finger. Reports are very satisfactory, no major problems found. He can return to the field soon. We are hopeful that Shakib will be able to play in the ODI series against Afghanistan."

Afghanistan will come to Bangladesh on 10 June to play one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is. The Test match will begin on 14 June at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. After the Test, the Afghans will return to their home venue, Dehradun, India. After the Eid break, they will come to Bangladesh again on 1 July to play in the ODI and T20 series.

Bangladesh are hoping to get Shakib from the ODI series as there is a gap of several days in between. However, Debashish Chowdhury said that he will have to do fitness training first as he has not been practicing for a long time. Stating that Shakib's rehabilitation will start soon, he said, "Shakib was out of the country, due to which his fitness training was not done for a long time. He needs to regain fitness first. Apart from this, the rehabilitation process of his finger injury will start under the supervision of a physio within a few days."