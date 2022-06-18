Shakib, Nurul fight as Bangladesh avoid innings defeat

Bangladesh were staring at an innings defeat at lunch on day three but Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan ensured they put up a partnership to avoid that. Both of them are looking quite positive and confident against the West Indies bowlers.

Earlier, Najmul Hossain Shanto survived around 40 minutes on day three but Kyle Mayers set him up and then Mominul Haque later brilliantly. He bowled a host of outswingers to Shanto and then delivered one that went in with the angle and the southpaw edged it to slip. He made 17.

Mominul Haque was similarly set up and the only boundary from his bat came off an inside-edge. A few minutes later, a similar incoming delivery got the better of him as he was adjudged leg-before.

Litton Das played a controlled pull shot for a boundary and struck two fours on the off side. But the right-hander was guilty of chasing a short and wide ball and was caught at slip.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy showed great composure for more than three hours. He left balls outside off, dead-batted the ones that pitched on or around off-stump and played straighter ones to the on side. But a lapse in concentration caused him to throw his bat at one outside off and ended up getting caught at slip. He scored 42 off 153 balls.

Bangladesh were 115 for six at lunch on day three. Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 5 and Nurul Hasan on 2.

Runs began to flow off the bat of Shakib and Nurul in the afternoon session as they brought up Bangladesh's first 50-run partnership in the match and in the process moved into lead in the second innings and avoided an innings defeat.