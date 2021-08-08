Shakib nominated for ICC player of the Month in July

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month awards for July.

Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Al Hasan made it to the list. The other two players are Mitchell Marsh from Australia and Hayden Walsh Jr from West Indies.

ICC have also announced the names of woman cricketers. Two West Indiana, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor and Fatima Sana from Pakistan are on this shortlist.

The "ICC Player of the Month" for July will be decided by votes of an independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

Registered fans on icc-cricket.com/awards can cast their votes. They can cast their votes for both categories.

Except for yesterday's bowling against Australia, Shakib Al Hasan is playing really well. Last month's performance with Zimbabwe and the recent performance against Australia helped him to be on this shortlist.

He contributed in all the formats of the game. The all-rounder made an unbeaten 96 runs in one of the matches against Zimbabwe. He helped with the ball as well to secure the T20 series.

Mitchell Marsh and Hayden Walsh Jr are two other contenders for the award. They will give Shakib a real fight.

Marsh played three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies last month. He scored 219 runs and picked up eight wickets in the T20Is.

On the other hand, Walsh Jr played three ODIs against Australia last month. The leg-spinner took seven wickets. And in T20I he managed to take 12 wickets in just five matches.