‘I think it's crazy’: Shanto on newly-built cricket ground in New York

Bangladesh will face familiar foe India in an official warm-up fixture ahead of the T20 World Cup on Saturday at the newly-built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The ground will make its international debut on 3 May with a high-voltage encounter between Sri Lanka and South Africa but before that, the ground will undergo a sort of a test run with a televised practice match between Asian rivals Bangladesh and India.

The 34,000-capacity stadium in New York was built in just three months and Shanto was mesmerised after watching the ground in person.

"It's unbelievable. I think it's crazy," Shanto said.

"I mean we all saw on the internet there was nothing [three months ago]. Now it looks like a proper stadium and feels great.

"The Eastern grandstand [in particular], I didn't expect it to be like this. I think it's almost a proper stadium. The ground itself looks very good. It's a proper cricket ground.

"To be very honest I wasn't expecting anything like this but we all followed on social media how the wicket looks like, how the ground would be, and we are very excited as to what is going to happen here.

"It feels very good and looks crazy to me."

Bangladesh will have their final opportunity to prepare themselves and fix the team combination on Saturday before they face Sri Lanka a week later in Dallas.