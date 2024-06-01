Kohli, Mustafizur, Taskin rested as India bat first in T20 WC warm-up against Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first in the official T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Bangladesh rested the fast-bowling duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed. Taskin is still recovering from a side strain but is close to regaining match fitness.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who arrived in New York just a day or so ago, won't be part of the action as well.

Bangladesh (Batting 11, Fielding 11): Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam

India (Batting 11, Fielding 11): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal