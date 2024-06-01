Kohli, Mustafizur, Taskin rested as India bat first in T20 WC warm-up against Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 08:32 pm

Related News

Kohli, Mustafizur, Taskin rested as India bat first in T20 WC warm-up against Bangladesh

Bangladesh rested the fast-bowling duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed. Taskin is still recovering from a side strain but is close to regaining match fitness.

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 08:32 pm
Kohli, Mustafizur, Taskin rested as India bat first in T20 WC warm-up against Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first in the official T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. 

Bangladesh rested the fast-bowling duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed. Taskin is still recovering from a side strain but is close to regaining match fitness.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who arrived in New York just a day or so ago, won't be part of the action as well.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh (Batting 11, Fielding 11): Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam

India (Batting 11, Fielding 11): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

11h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

1h | Videos
What we know about Stormy Daniels testifying against Trump

What we know about Stormy Daniels testifying against Trump

48m | Videos
Kushtia sugar mills ltd will be launched?

Kushtia sugar mills ltd will be launched?

2h | Videos
Donald Trump found guilty in bribery case

Donald Trump found guilty in bribery case

4h | Videos