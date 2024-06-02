Shoriful receives six stitches on bowling hand after sustaining injury in warm-up game

The left-arm seamer hurt his left palm as Hardik Pandya hit the ball straight back at him during the last over of India's innings. Shoriful received six stitches after he was rushed off the field by the Bangladesh physio.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Fast bowler Shoriful Islam is doubtful for Bangladesh's first 2024 T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka after sustaining an injury on his bowling hand, which is the left hand, during their official warm-up game against India on Saturday in New York. 

The left-arm seamer hurt his left palm as Hardik Pandya hit the ball straight back at him during the last over of India's innings. Shoriful received six stitches after he was rushed off the field by the Bangladesh physio. 

Shoriful bowled superbly in the warm-up game, giving away 26 runs in 3.5 overs and picking up the wicket of Sanju Samson. 

Bangladesh will have to wait for a couple of days more to know about Shoriful's fitness status, according to the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury. 

"Shoriful suffered a split injury between the index and middle finger of his left hand while trying to stop a ball in his last over. After initial medical attention, he was taken to Nassau University Medical Centre. The hand surgeon administered six stitches. We will visit him again after two days. We will know then how much time it will take for Shoriful to return," he said.

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in a crucial encounter on 8 June which could have a big say in the qualification scenario. 

Shoriful's regular new-ball partner Taskin Ahmed is also recovering from a side strain but is expected to be fit for the Sri Lanka game.

