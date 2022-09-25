Shakib bags player of the match award in Guyana Warriors' 37-run victory in CPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by 37 runs to go to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) play-offs. Shakib al Hasan, a premier all-rounder from Bangladesh, had a big part in that victory.

He was adjudged the player of the match for his 35 runs with the bat and three important wickets including a run-out in the match.

Shakib came on to bat at no 4 for the Warriors. He hit four boundaries and a maximum before getting stumped to Sunir Narine for a well-made 35 off 25 deliveries.

His innings, after Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 60 helped the Warriors to reach a competitive total of 173/6 after their allotted 20 overs.

But it was Shakib's bowling which changed the match in favour of the Warriors.

He gave the first breakthrough in the innings picking up the wicket of Tim Seifert in the fifth over. He later went on to pick up the wickets of dangerous Andre Russel and Sunil Narine.

And he conceded only 20 runs from his 4 overs.

But that was not the end. He had a direct throw at the stumps from mid-wicket to send West Indies' T20I skipper Nicholas Pooran just for 1 before he became dangerous.

Shakib was having a terrible time with the bat in his first two matches for the Warriors where he was dismissed for a golden duck on both occasions.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won the three matches that Shakib played and are currently second in the table with 9 points from 9 matches.