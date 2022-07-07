Shakib Al Hasan to skip Zimbabwe white-ball tour

Sports

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 08:02 pm

Related News

Shakib Al Hasan to skip Zimbabwe white-ball tour

The ODI series against Zimbabwe will be Bangladesh's second consecutive series that isn't going to be part of the ODI Super League. 

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 08:02 pm
Shakib Al Hasan to skip Zimbabwe white-ball tour

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan won't take part in the ODI series in the Caribbean as he had informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of his decision of skipping the series. Bangladesh will tour Zimbabwe for a white-ball series after the completion of the ODI series and Shakib has decided to take a leave from this series as well. The ODI series against Zimbabwe will be Bangladesh's second consecutive series that isn't going to be part of the ODI Super League. 

After a meeting with the selection committee, BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus today told the media, "Most of the senior players will be available [for the Zimbabwe tour]. Shakib has informed us that he won't go to Zimbabwe. We sat with the selectors today. Everyone from the current squad will make the team for the Zimbabwe series."

"We will send our full-strength team to Zimbabwe. Yes, no points are up for the grabs for it's an important series. Many were saying that we would send our second string side but we want to send a strong team," he added.

The series will start on 30 July. Bangladesh are likely to reach Zimbabwe by 27 July.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

11h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

18m | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

11h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

12h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work