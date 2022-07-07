Shakib Al Hasan to skip Zimbabwe white-ball tour

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan won't take part in the ODI series in the Caribbean as he had informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of his decision of skipping the series. Bangladesh will tour Zimbabwe for a white-ball series after the completion of the ODI series and Shakib has decided to take a leave from this series as well. The ODI series against Zimbabwe will be Bangladesh's second consecutive series that isn't going to be part of the ODI Super League.

After a meeting with the selection committee, BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus today told the media, "Most of the senior players will be available [for the Zimbabwe tour]. Shakib has informed us that he won't go to Zimbabwe. We sat with the selectors today. Everyone from the current squad will make the team for the Zimbabwe series."

"We will send our full-strength team to Zimbabwe. Yes, no points are up for the grabs for it's an important series. Many were saying that we would send our second string side but we want to send a strong team," he added.

The series will start on 30 July. Bangladesh are likely to reach Zimbabwe by 27 July.