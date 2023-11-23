Setback for Chennai as Stokes pulls out of IPL 2024

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 November, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 06:41 pm

Related News

Setback for Chennai as Stokes pulls out of IPL 2024

England's Ben Stokes has made himself ‘unavailable’ for IPL 2024. Stokes joined CSK for a whopping sum of INR 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

Hindustan Times
23 November, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 06:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Giving a major setback to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the forthcoming edition, superstar Ben Stokes has reportedly pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. The England Test captain triggered a bidding war at the IPL auction for the 2023 season. Stokes was eventually roped in by CSK for the previous season in which Chennai bagged a record-equalling fifth title under Dhoni's leadership.

Record-time winners CSK had acquired the services of Stokes for a whopping sum of INR 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. However, CSK's most expensive signing of the IPL 2023 auction will not feature for the Yellow Brigade next season. Stokes has made himself unavailable for the 2024 edition of the cash-rich league - the IPL. The England all-rounder is keen on managing his workload and fitness for England's marquee events. England will play a high-profile Test series against India in 2024.

After a disastrous title defence in India at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, England will hope to successfully defend its ICC World T20 crown next year. Taking a retirement U-turn for the ODI World Cup, Stokes failed to inspire England as he did in the 2019 edition of the ICC event. The Stokes-starrer side finished seventh in the round-robin phase of the India World Cup. England recorded only three wins in India. The defending champions of the 2023 World Cup were outplayed six times in the league phase.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Stokes entered the IPL 2023 auction at a base price of INR 2 crore. The Englishman surpassed pacer Deepak Chahar to become CSK's most expensive player in the history of IPL. Stokes played only two matches in the IPL 2023 due to a knee injury. Stokes is expected to undergo knee surgery as the Englishman is hoping to regain fitness for England's five-match Test series against India in January.

Cricket

Ben Stokes / Chennai Super Kings / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

11h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

11h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

1d | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

45m | TBS Economy
How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

5h | TBS World
MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

7h | TBS Economy
Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

21h | TBS SPORTS