Sensational Surya sets Wankhede alight as Mumbai demolish Bangalore

The ‘360 degree’ player hammered 83 off 35 balls as Mumbai completed the stiff 200-run chase in 16.3 overs. Nehal Wadhera also completed his half-century, while Ishan Kishan chipped in 42(31) at the top. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A brilliant effort by Suryakumar Yadav helped Mumbai Indians demolish Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. 

The '360 degree' player hammered 83 off 35 balls as Mumbai completed the stiff 200-run chase in 16.3 overs. Nehal Wadhera also completed his half-century, while Ishan Kishan chipped in 42(31) at the top. 

Earlier, the MI bowlers produced a good comeback helping the side recover from Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis' onslaught and kept RCB below 200(199/6). 

Maxwell smashed 68 in 33 balls, while Du Plessis scored 65(41). The pair added 120 runs for the third wicket after RCB were reduced to 16/2 in 2.2 overs. 

Mumbai, who opted to field, kicked-off the proceedings on a perfect note as Jason Behrendorff removed Kohli for 1. 

Behrendorff was the most successful among the MI bowlers as he scalped three wickets and conceded 36 in his four overs.

