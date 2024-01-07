Selectors not keen on having both Rohit and Kohli in India T20I XI: Report

With the South African tour done with a historic win in Cape Town, the focus quickly shifts to white-ball cricket again. Or in other words, the future of two of the biggest names currently in Indian cricket - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rohit and Kohli have not played T20Is for more than a year now. Their last appearance in the shortest format was in the World Cup semi-final against England in 2022.

However, the two pillars of India's batting have reportedly made the selectors know about their keenness to have one last crack at laying their hands on an ICC trophy. As per multiple reports, Rohit and Kohli are available for the T20 World Cup slated to be played in June this year in the USA and West Indies. But the question is, are the selectors ready to pick them?

It was reported earlier that Rohit's position was never in question. After the kind of approach he showed in the ODI World Cup last year, he was always going to be the first choice to lead the side in the Caribbean islands and USA. The injury concerns of Hardik Pandya, who led India last year in T20Is in Rohit's absence, have also made the latter's case stronger. But the same cannot be said about Kohli.

Even though he is a prolific scorer in the shortest format, his strike rate can become an issue. According to a latest PTI report, the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is not that keen on keeping Rohit and Kohli together in the squad.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had flown into South Africa during the second Test to talk to the two veterans, and both have made themselves available. But there are too many external factors, and eventually, the BCCI's all-powerful secretary Jay Shah might be required to take a decision.

There are only four days to go for the first T20I against the visiting Afghanistan and the BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the three-match series starting January 11.

Agarkar has left for India and possibly the squad will be announced once he is back.

It is understood that the team's balance could be an issue if both Rohit and Kohli are included in the playing XI.

"If you have Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik constituting your top five then where is your left-hander? Now, let's assume you drop Kohli and play Gill at No.3 with Yashasvi Jaiswal opening with Rohit. Can Ajit take that bold call," a former national selector told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

If the selectors include both Rohit and Kohli, the two people who would miss out are Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, the latter being a left-handed keeper-batter and a top-order batting option.

Having both Rohit and Kohli also means that the think tank plays Jitesh Sharma as the keeper besides including Rinku Singh. In that case, one can only fit in five bowlers with Hardik Pandya (after he is back from his injury layoff) needing to bowl four overs in each game.

"The flexibility will always be an issue but there would always be external factors that need to be countered. Did you see ICC promoting the tourney with Kohli's giant billboard video in New York. MI handle put that aerial advert of Rohit and Shaheen Shah Afridi. So there will be external pressure," a former BCCI office-bearer said.

"It will be on Jay how much he can empower Agarkar's committee. As of now you need to accommodate both or drop both. The sensible thing would be to include both for Afghanistan and not make any promise for World T20 till the IPL performance is monitored," the veteran administrator said.