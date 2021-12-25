Scott Boland set to become only the second indigenous player to play for Australia

Sports

Reuters
25 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:01 pm

Related News

Scott Boland set to become only the second indigenous player to play for Australia

The 32-year-old, who plays his domestic cricket at the MCG, will become only the first indigenous Australian Test player since Jason Gillespie played his last match in 2006 when he receives his baggy green cap on Sunday.

Reuters
25 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:01 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Australia have illustrated the depth of their fast bowling stocks by handing Scott Boland a debut in the third Ashes test against England, which starts at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, who plays his domestic cricket at the MCG, will become only the first indigenous Australian Test player since Jason Gillespie played his last match in 2006 when he receives his baggy green cap on Sunday.

Boland came into the squad on Monday as pace-bowling cover with Josh Hazlewood sidelined by a side strain and Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser suffering the after-effects of playing in the second test in Adelaide.

"Jhye and Nes were a little bit sore after Adelaide so we've decided to go with Scotty," said captain Pat Cummins, who missed the second test after being adjudged a close contact of a Covid-19 case but returns to the side for the Boxing Day test. "It's a luxury to have someone like him, fresh and ready to go."

Australia, who lead the five-match series 2-0, only need to avoid defeat in Melbourne to ensure they retain the Ashes.

Australia XI for third Test: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / ashes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

4h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

5h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

5h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

11m | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

16m | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

21m | Videos
Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

26m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one