Salma Khatun included in ICC's Most Valuable Team of Women's WC

Bangladesh's offspinner Salma Khatun has been included in the Most Valuable Team of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. The team was announced by ICC through a press release on Monday.

The team was chosen by a panel convened by the ICC's Chris Tetley, with commentators Lisa Sthalekar, Nasser Hussain, and Natalie Germanos and journalists Alok Gupta and Kristy Havill as other members of the panel.

Salma earned the honour with 10 wickets as the Tigresses made their debut in the 50-over event. She was consistent throughout the tournament and played a huge part in Tigressess' fantastic bowling performance in the competition.

Australia's Meg Lanning has been named captain of the team while four Australians have made the team, including the Player of the Tournament Alyssa Healy. The wicket-keeper-batter made two centuries in the knockout stages, including 170 in the final.

Rachael Haynes is selected as the vice-captain of the team after ending as the second-highest run-scorer on 497, with 130 of those coming in their opening game against England. Haynes is carded to bat at four with her usual opening partner Healy joined by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt at the top.

The 22-year-old crashed five half-centuries as the Proteas reached the semi-finals, and is one of three South Africans selected.

All-rounder Nat Sciver has been named at five after finishing as England's leading run-scorer with 436, including 148 not out in the final, and contributing four wickets.

Beth Mooney is chosen at six after ending with an average of 110.00, as she crashed 330 runs in the middle order for Australia as well as taking two stunning catches.

Hayley Matthews is the only West Indies player named in the side after an all-round excellent World Cup. She top-scored for the West Indies with 260 runs and also led their wicket-taking column with 10.

Another starring all-rounder, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp delivered two player-of-the-match performances in a row on her way to 12 wickets and 203 runs.

England's Sophie Ecclestone was the best bowler with 21 wickets, while her six for 36 in the semi-final against South Africa was the best bowling performance of the World Cup.

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail is the fastest bowler in the team at No.10 and she ended the tournament with the second-most wickets, with 14.

Bangladesh played seven matches in the tournament and bagged a win against Pakistan in their first-ever World Cup.

They came close in a few matches but batting collapse and inexperience cost them big time.

Most Valuable Team of Women's CWC 2022:

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia)

Meg Lanning (capt) (Australia)

Rachael Haynes (Australia)

Nat Sciver (England)

Beth Mooney (Australia)

Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Sophie Ecclestone (England)

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)

Salma Khatun (Bangladesh)

Charlie Dean (England) (12th player)