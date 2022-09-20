Sabina Khatun - The 'queen' of Saff Championship 2022

Bangladesh captain cum the most experienced footballer Sabina Khatun was named as the best player and highest scorer of the seven-nation 6th Saff Women's Championship concluded on Monday (Sept 19) at the Dasharath Stadium (Rangasala) in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu. Bangladesh emerged as new champions with an all-win record in the regional women's soccer meet breaking the last 12 years' domination of neighbouring India, crushing hosts Nepal by 3-1 goals in the keenly contested final Monday evening.

Sabina Khatun led the Bangladesh team from the front scoring eight goals in five matches featuring two hattricks against Pakistan in a group match and against Bhutan in the semifinal to win both the prestigious awards of best player and highest scorer.

Bangladesh custodian Rupna Chakma, who displayed her brilliance under the bar, was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Bangladesh team, which clinched their dream Saff Women's trophy in their 2nd attempt after 2016, was also adjudged the most disciplined team to receive the fair play trophy of the tournament.

The Tigress smartly celebrated their first-ever Saff women's trophy with all-win record scoring 23 goals in five matches, conceding only one goal against Nepal in the day's final.

Bangladesh, the finalist of 2016, reached the final of the Saff Women's Championship for the second time with an all-win record crushing Bhutan by 8-0 goals in the first semifinal last Friday while four times finalists Nepal booked a seat for the final eliminating the five times champions India in the 2nd semifinal on the same day.

Earlier, Bangladesh qualified for the semifinal as the Group A champions with an all-win run securing full nine points from straight three matches beating the Maldives by 3-0 goals in the first match and outplaying Pakistan by 6-0 goals in the 2nd match, apart from their historic and first ever 3-0 victory against India.

This was the first defeat for Nepal against Bangladesh in their 4th meeting in the Saff Women's championship.