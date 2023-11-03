Run-outs galore as Afghanistan restrict Netherlands to 179

03 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 05:44 pm

Four Netherlands batters were run out, including the top-scorer Sybrand Engelbrecht (58 off 86).

Photo: ICC
Afghanistan's spinners and fielders starred as they limited the Netherlands to 179 in the ongoing World Cup.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bat. Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck early for the Afghans as he removed opener Wesley Barresi in the first over, for one off four balls. 

But Barresi's opening partner Max O'Dowd rebuilt for Netherlands, alongwith Colin Ackermann. It looked like O'Dowd would get a half-century, but a smart move by the Afghan captain saw Mohammad Nabi come in to bowl in the 12th over. 

O'Dowd tried to take him on, but was dismissed by a direct hit, while attempting to take a double. He departed for 42 off 40 balls.

A run out in the 18th delivery saw Ackermann leave for 29 off 35 balls. Meanwhile, captain Edwards (0) was dismissed inthe next delivery itself. Bas de Leede (3) and Saqib Zulfiqar (3) followed suit, losing their wickets to Nabi and Noor Ahmad.

Four Netherlands batters were run out, including the top-scorer Sybrand Engelbrecht (58 off 86).

 

