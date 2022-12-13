Ronaldo would be 'happy for Messi' if he won the World Cup

Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario has admitted he would be happy to see Lionel Messi win the World Cup, although he does not enjoy the prospect of Argentina winning it.

His side of course exited in dramatic fashion against Croatia, conceding a late equaliser in extra time and then failing in the penalty shoot-out. Croatia face Argentina in the semi-final tonight.

"Yeah of course I will be happy for him (Messi), but you know we have a great rivalry between Brazil and Argentina so I would be a hypocrite to say I will be happy for Argentina, it's not true. But of course, I see football as a romantic. I will enjoy any champion," he told Marca.

Speaking in Qatar, Ronaldo explained that he didn't feel Argentina was the most gifted football team, but they do have a lot of grit.

"We all deserve it. Football is playing and winning. Nobody is going to give you anything. Not for his story, not for anything. He has a chance, of course. Argentina doesn't play great football, but they have an incredible desire, they all run a lot together, they all have an aggressiveness… and then they have Messi, who when he approaches the area is very decisive. Personally, I would be happy for him if he wins it."

Messi's Argentina were shocked at the beginning of the tournament by Saudi Arabia, but since have kept two clean sheets in four matches, scoring eight in the process.

Croatia will provide an opponent possessing an excellent mentality. Having been to the final four years ago, the European side arguably have the advantage in terms of a mental edge.

How both sides respond to extra time may also be a factor. Croatia have shown a remarkable ability to fight through fatigue in recent tournaments, but have played an extra 30 minutes than Argentina this World Cup. Argentina expended plenty of emotional energy in their victory over the Netherlands.