Ronaldo furious at Messi chants; resorts to indecent act after getting booed

Sports

Hindustan Times
09 February, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 11:22 am

Related News

Ronaldo furious at Messi chants; resorts to indecent act after getting booed

Cristiano Ronaldo had a controversial night as Al Nassr crashed to a 0-2 defeat against Al Hilal.

Hindustan Times
09 February, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 11:22 am
Ronaldo furious at Messi chants; resorts to indecent act after getting booed

Cristiano Ronaldo was left utterly disappointed as Al Nassr crashed to a 0-2 defeat against Al Hilal in a pre-season tournament, Riyadh Season Cup final. Goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (17') and Salem Aldawasari (30') saw Al Hilal win the trophy.

Al Hilal fans were happy with their team's display and in particular targeted Ronaldo, mocking him with Lionel Messi chants during the match. The chants started after Ronaldo missed an opportunity to score in what turned out to be a one-sided first-half.

In response, the Portuguese star showed a thumbs-up to the crowd before displaying his iconic 'calm down' gesture. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ronaldo also caught everyone's attention when he held his crotch which sparked massive outrage among fans in the region. Al Nassr defended their star in a statement, which read, "Ronaldo suffers from an injury. His challenge with Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. As for the fans' explanations, they are free to think whatever they want."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo further angered fans in a controversial dugout incident. While nearing the tunnel, a fan threw a Al Hilal shawl at Ronaldo, which he held and then pointed at his crotch area, followed by throwing it away.

Ronaldo will be back in action with Al Nassr in their AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Al Feiha in Riyadh, on February 21. The former Manchester United player will be looking to bounce back to winning ways with Al Nassr and also find his form.

Ronaldo is currently in fiery form and has already scored 20 goals in 18 matches in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season, packed with nine assists. He has also registered three goals in five AFC Champions League matches, including three assists. He will be crucial in their upcoming match, considering his goalscoring pedigree in big games. He will also be looking to win the AFC Champions League, having won the UEFA Champions League on countless occasions.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Lionel Messi / Al Nassr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

5h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

22h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

15h | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

16h | Videos
The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

20h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

21h | Videos