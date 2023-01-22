Rizwan on T20 role: 'It sometimes looks embarrassing but I know what I do'

Sports

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 05:37 pm

Related News

Rizwan on T20 role: 'It sometimes looks embarrassing but I know what I do'

Rizwan, who is currently playing at the BPL for Comilla Victorians, stated that the role he plays with the bat up front is "difficult" but he knows specifically what Pakistan or the franchises he plays for want from him.

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 05:37 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the most prolific T20 batters in terms of runs scored for a while now and with his national team captain Babar Azam, the wicketkeeper-batter has forged a superb partnership in this format. But his style of play particularly in the early part of the innings has garnered a lot of criticism as Rizwan takes time to get his eye in and his strike-rate early in the innings is usually quite low.

Rizwan, who is currently playing at the BPL for Comilla Victorians, stated that the role he plays with the bat up front is "difficult" but he knows specifically what Pakistan or the franchises he plays for want from him.

Rizwan played a couple of decent knocks in the tournament so far but both of them came at a low strike-rate and the other batters batted around him. 

"It is a very difficult role. Sometimes it looks very embarrassing but I know what I do. Because what the team requires from me I will do the things. Because my coach, my skipper, my owners, and my whole team at Comilla are happy with my performance and everyone's performance who can anchor for everywhere. Same in Pakistan and everywhere, whenever someone comes and hires you they have demands from you and your team would have demand from you, You can always assess the conditions and discuss this kind of things and I will always want to do the things," Rizwan said.

Rizwan further stated that winning games is more important than the things people want to see - quick-fire knocks and sixes. 

"Sometimes it is embarrassing because in T20 he loves sixes and 35 or 40 ball 70 runs. But for me it is important that we can win the match and how can I put myself in the winning track for the team," he added.

Rizwan opens the innings with Litton Das, who had a scratchy start to the BPL but started to hit the right chords at the right time.

"Everyone knows Liton is the superstar of Bangladesh. For the last couple of years he has been performing well and he is in now form and Alhamdulillah me and Liton are trying to communicate the things although it is a short time. We are trying to make things easier for others as well," the Pakistani batter said.

Rizwan praised the local players for their eagerness to learn from the overseas players.The guys from Bangladesh are very keen to learn things from everyone. I am looking at too many guys in the future for Bangladesh [who will deliver]. Same I know and personally and  very highly."

Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan / Comilla Victorians / BPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

8h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

5m | TBS Entertainment
Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

22h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port