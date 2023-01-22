Rizwan on T20 role: 'It sometimes looks embarrassing but I know what I do'

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the most prolific T20 batters in terms of runs scored for a while now and with his national team captain Babar Azam, the wicketkeeper-batter has forged a superb partnership in this format. But his style of play particularly in the early part of the innings has garnered a lot of criticism as Rizwan takes time to get his eye in and his strike-rate early in the innings is usually quite low.

Rizwan, who is currently playing at the BPL for Comilla Victorians, stated that the role he plays with the bat up front is "difficult" but he knows specifically what Pakistan or the franchises he plays for want from him.

Rizwan played a couple of decent knocks in the tournament so far but both of them came at a low strike-rate and the other batters batted around him.

"It is a very difficult role. Sometimes it looks very embarrassing but I know what I do. Because what the team requires from me I will do the things. Because my coach, my skipper, my owners, and my whole team at Comilla are happy with my performance and everyone's performance who can anchor for everywhere. Same in Pakistan and everywhere, whenever someone comes and hires you they have demands from you and your team would have demand from you, You can always assess the conditions and discuss this kind of things and I will always want to do the things," Rizwan said.

Rizwan further stated that winning games is more important than the things people want to see - quick-fire knocks and sixes.

"Sometimes it is embarrassing because in T20 he loves sixes and 35 or 40 ball 70 runs. But for me it is important that we can win the match and how can I put myself in the winning track for the team," he added.

Rizwan opens the innings with Litton Das, who had a scratchy start to the BPL but started to hit the right chords at the right time.

"Everyone knows Liton is the superstar of Bangladesh. For the last couple of years he has been performing well and he is in now form and Alhamdulillah me and Liton are trying to communicate the things although it is a short time. We are trying to make things easier for others as well," the Pakistani batter said.

Rizwan praised the local players for their eagerness to learn from the overseas players.The guys from Bangladesh are very keen to learn things from everyone. I am looking at too many guys in the future for Bangladesh [who will deliver]. Same I know and personally and very highly."