Reynolds marvels at 'beautiful, tortuous game' after Wrexham beat Notts County in five-goal thriller

After his team won a thrilling 3-2 match against their National League rivals, Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds praised both teams.

An exciting five-goal match between the league's top two teams ended with the Welsh team claiming victory thanks to custodian Ben Foster's dramatic penalty save in the 97th minute.

After two consecutive record-breaking campaigns, Phil Parkinson's team now has 103 points, three more than County with a game in hand.

Hollywood actor Reynolds, who co-owns the club with actor Rob McElhenney, was quick to give credit to both the opposing team and Foster after the game.

"It was a pressure cooker coming into this, I think, for both of these teams," he told BT Sport. "What both have achieved is historic on every level.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like that. When I get my hands on Ben Foster, he's going to be on the injured reserve list, I'm going to break ribs.

"I'm going to hug him so hard. I don't feel like I have a heart anymore. I feel like I used all the beats I have left during that match.

"That was unlike anything I've ever seen before and indicative of all you lifers who have watched and participated in this beautiful, tortuous game forever.

"I'm actually grateful at this moment that I didn't care about this years ago because it would have just eaten me alive. That was really something."

McElhenney, who was also in attendance at the epic showdown, tweeted shortly afterwards, "I can't believe there was a time when I thought football was boring."

Wrexham, who still have four games to play this season, will next take on Barnet, who are also vying for a spot in the playoffs.