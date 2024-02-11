Real Madrid's Bellingham asks to be substituted after hurting left ankle in win over Girona

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 12:39 pm

Related News

Real Madrid's Bellingham asks to be substituted after hurting left ankle in win over Girona

Bellingham appeared to twist his ankle after it was stepped on by Girona's Pablo Torre early in the second half.

Hindustan Times
11 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 12:39 pm
Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham asked to be substituted with a hurt left ankle after scoring two goals in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona in the Spanish league.

Bellingham appeared to twist his ankle after it was stepped on by Girona's Pablo Torre early in the second half. The England midfielder was briefly treated by team doctors before returning to the field.

But after he tapped in an easy second goal in the 55th, Bellingham soon sat down on the turf and asked to come off. He walked off the field gingerly but on his own power.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Madrid visits Leipzig on Tuesday to start their Champions League round-of-16 matchup.

"Bellingham picked up a sprained ankle," coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "They'll assess him tomorrow. I hope we can have him fit for Tuesday."

His double gave Bellingham 20 goals across all competitions since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The win gave leader Madrid a five-point advantage over second-placed Girona.

Football

Jude Bellingham / real madrid / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

33m | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

4h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

2h | Videos
HERE COMES MP-10 TOURBILLON WEIGHT ENERGY SYSTEM

HERE COMES MP-10 TOURBILLON WEIGHT ENERGY SYSTEM

2h | Videos
China Sinks Deeper into Deflation

China Sinks Deeper into Deflation

3h | Videos
Shakib achieves rare T20 double

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

15h | Videos